WATERTOWN — The Jefferson Community College North Country Writers series will feature visiting author Ellen Marie Wiseman at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in Room 6-002 of the Jules Center.

A first-generation German American best-selling author, her novels, which have been translated into 18 languages, include “The Plum Tree” — which is loosely based on her mother’s stories about growing up in Germany during the chaos of World War II, “What She Left Behind,” “Coal River,” and “The Life She Was Given.”

This event is sponsored by the JCC English Department.

