WATERTOWN — The Jefferson Community College North Country Writers series will feature visiting author Ellen Marie Wiseman at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in Room 6-002 of the Jules Center.
A first-generation German American best-selling author, her novels, which have been translated into 18 languages, include “The Plum Tree” — which is loosely based on her mother’s stories about growing up in Germany during the chaos of World War II, “What She Left Behind,” “Coal River,” and “The Life She Was Given.”
This event is sponsored by the JCC English Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.