PULASKI AND SANDY CREEK - Award-winning author Dusti Bowling recently visited the Sandy Creek and Pulaski school districts to speak to students about her life and journey as a writer.

Bowling, best known for her book “Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus”, delivered an inspiring presentation to students, as well as met with them and signed their books.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.