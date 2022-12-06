PULASKI AND SANDY CREEK - Award-winning author Dusti Bowling recently visited the Sandy Creek and Pulaski school districts to speak to students about her life and journey as a writer.
Bowling, best known for her book “Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus”, delivered an inspiring presentation to students, as well as met with them and signed their books.
“I use my own life experiences and surroundings as the creative basis for a lot of my books,” said Bowling. “Many of the themes and ideas in my books come from things I have experienced or encountered in my own life.”
In addition to her presentation, Bowling also held an extensive Q&A session with students, in which she answered questions about her favorite book she’s written, the many aspects of the writing and publishing process, and how the Sonora Desert in Arizona inspires much of her writing.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.