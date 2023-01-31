OSWEGO - Trinity Catholic School students were treated to The BFit assembly by Brian Richards. He used magic, comedy, music, and audience participation to deliver a powerful healthy message to the students in preschool through grade six.
His message was simple: “In order for our bodies to bFit, we must bFueled, bActive, and bCreative.” In his presentation, Richards broke down these healthy tips in a fun, engaging, positive, and memorable way.
