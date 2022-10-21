Court pauses student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden talks to staff at the National Institutes of Health on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Bethesda, Maryland. Bidenâ€™s student loan-forgiveness plan has been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals court, delaying distribution of up to $20,000 in debt relief for more than 40 million eligible borrowers. (Oliver Contreras/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan has been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals court, delaying distribution of up to $20,000 in debt relief for more than 40 million eligible borrowers.

The Biden administration can’t discharge any student loans until the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis rules on an injunction request from six GOP-led states challenging the legality of the debt relief plan.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.