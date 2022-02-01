MASSENA — The Massena Central School District Board of Education has rejected bids for phase three of its $49.6 million capital project after bids came in more than $3 million over what had been budgeted.
The district had $8.6 million remaining for phase three work, but bids that were opened on Jan. 25 came in at $12.1 million. That figure doesn’t count the upgrades to the emergency notification system at the high school and junior high, which were already in the budget, Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told board members during a special meeting Monday.
Phase three includes renovations at the high school and junior high to improve security and upgrade spaces such as the auditorium and pool. Work is scheduled to begin this summer, with substantial completion in fall 2023.
Mr. Brady said there was considerable interest for the work.
“There’s a number of firms that did bid on each of our major contracts. Unfortunately, due to the high cost of materials, labor shortage and supply chain issues, the bids came in higher than the amount of funding left in the project,” he said. “This is kind of a last-minute board meeting, but we did want to come together to make some decisions on the capital project given the bid opening that we had last week.”
Among the increased costs was standard 12-gauge electrical wiring that was about $11 a linear foot in September and, in the bid package, had increased to $26 per linear foot.
“It’s an extremely volatile bidding environment right now. I think as anybody can attest to, on the supply side of things the escalation is only going to grow the further things go along and it’s unfortunate. But there’s no end of the rainbow right now that we can see,” said Patrick Hourihan from C&S Companies, the district’s construction management firm.
“We did have conversations with the apparent low bidders to vet them as far as their bids went, as far as how their numbers came about. The overall resounding sentiment was that prices are growing. There’s no doubt about that,” he said.
Mr. Brady said that, since opening the bids, the district has been working with its architectural firm IBI Group, C&S Companies and the district’s attorney. Edward Bernhauer and Steven Thesier from the IBI Group and Mr. Hourihan and James Francesconi from C&S Companies were present for Monday’s meeting.
Mr. Bernhauer noted that phase one had come in at just over $15 million, while phase two was at $16.8 million and, with phase three bids higher than anticipated, they had put together recommendations for cuts that were presented to board members for their consideration and approval.
Among the proposed reductions were corridor and classroom ceilings and tiles in the junior high, pool renovations, work in the high school auditorium, high school kitchen work, junior high and high school gym floor refinishing, and some electrical work at the junior high and high school.
Mr. Bernhauer said that, all together, the reductions came to about $3.9 million and they felt they could move ahead with rebids “and have enough comfortable room to be successful.”
Some of those items suggested for reduction were listed in yellow, which he said could become alternates in the project if enough money remained after contractors bid again on revised phase three work. He said the alternates were determined after speaking with administrators about what items they are most interested in achieving.
The next step after rejecting the current bids is to put another package together for companies to rebid on the project.
“We will begin taking the scope as I’ve outlined this evening, and our design team will actually change the bid documents so that it actually reflects the scope they would see,” Mr. Bernhauer said.
He said that would take “just a little over a week” and then they would be ready to go out for bids again. Mr. Hourihan said they expected to receive bids from the companies that had submitted the first bids, including many local companies.
“They’re still very interested in the project. A lot of the bidders are the same people that are on site, so there’s a very great interest in the project,” he said. “I think the folks that are working here like working here. They want to continue to work here. We have a very good group of contractors, and I still see that’s a very favorable environment in that regard.”
