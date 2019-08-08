Birdlebough juniors earn more than $800k in scholarships

PHOENIX - Academic excellence, integrity, citizenship and innovation were in the spotlight during a junior scholarship ceremony held recently in the John C. Birdlebough (JCB) High School auditorium.
With a full year of high school ahead of them, several juniors turned their focus toward college as substantial scholarships were presented by higher education institutions such as Elmira College, Rochester Institute of Technology, Clarkson University and others. More than $800,000 in awards were given to the following juniors: Darren Fischel and Allison Grabowski (Clarkson University Achievement Awards); Grace Arnold (RIT Computing Medal and Scholarship Awards); Caitlin George (University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Award); Hailey Goudy (University of Rochester Frederick Douglas and Susan B. Anthony Award); Zaya Koegel (Wells College – 21st Century Leadership Award); Samuel Guthrie and Grace Vestigo (Student Sage Award Winners); Madison Kalt and Violet Ameele (Elmira College Key Awards); Tina Li (University of Rochester Xerox Innovation and Information Technology Award); Sarah Thorn (University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award & Scholarship); Aubrianna Renfrew and Jena Klimaszewski (Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award); Skyler Patnode (St. Lawrence University Book Award); Teresa Uhl (RIT Innovation and Creativity Scholarship Award); Savanah Neupert (Rensselaer Medal Award); and Isabella Stacy (LeMoyne College Heights Award).
Principal Thomas Bailer lauded the award-winners and noted he was looking forward to seeing their growth and continued success as members of the senior class.
