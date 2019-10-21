OSWEGO - The Oswego Public Library is welcoming back MorganEagle Falconry’s Normajean Albright and some amazing birds of prey for an event at 3 p.m., Saturday Oct. 26 in the library community room.
Attendees will learn all about the ancient and regal sport of falconry and see birds of prey live before their eyes.
The goal of MorganEagle Falconry is conservation through education. The sport of falconry is one of the oldest and most regulated hunting sports in the world. The sport was practiced by both king and commoner alike and is still alive and well in modern times.
The Oswego Public Library is located in Oswego across from the County Courthouse. It is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, and noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Call (315) 341-5867 or email oswlib@ncls.org
