CARTHAGE — Each month the Carthage Central School District Board of Education honors a student from each building in recognition of their good character.
For the month of February, Eleanor Coronado, Black River Elementary; Annalise Hedgecock, Carthage Elementary; Cayden Latremore, West Carthage Elementary; Joshua Morgan, Carthage Middle School; and Sophia Bilotta, Carthage High School, were recognized.
According to their nominations:
Eleanor, third grade, is an amazing soul; kind, funny, charismatic and lovable; is the definition of a star student in all areas; excels in academics; is always willing to help another friend; is a friend to all and truly takes the time to get to know her peers.
Annalise excels in all of her art projects; is “next level” in regards to her skills as a young artist; encourages others in her class through kind words; has strong work ethic.
Cayden, has a contagious smile; cares about his peers and is very encouraging to others around him.; is a leader not only to his classmates but more importantly, he sets a great example for the younger students; excels in both art and music; eager to try something new and challenges himself to accomplish goals.
Josh, Team 6B, is an exemplary student in every way, and a model of Comet Pride; comes to class prepared; is always eager to learn; has a top notch work ethic, completes his work in a timely manner and with a high degree of accuracy and integrity; very helpful to others; is a a well-mannered young man, with a strong sense of responsibility, resiliency and confidence.
Sophia, is kind, caring and continuously encouraging to those around her; has a genuine interest and active role in the wellbeing and success of others. She leads by doing and takes the time to encourage; is not afraid to try something new; embraces the process, looks for the positives, and sees it through.
During the Board of Education meeting each student’s nomination is read and they are presented with certificates.
