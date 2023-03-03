CARTHAGE — Each month the Carthage Central School District Board of Education honors a student from each building in recognition of their good character.

For the month of February, Eleanor Coronado, Black River Elementary; Annalise Hedgecock, Carthage Elementary; Cayden Latremore, West Carthage Elementary; Joshua Morgan, Carthage Middle School; and Sophia Bilotta, Carthage High School, were recognized.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.