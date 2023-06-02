CANTON — The Canton Central School Board of Education will rely on BOCES Superintendent Thomas R. Burns to help them find a new superintendent.
The Massena Central School District recently hired current superintendent Ronald P. Burke.
CANTON — The Canton Central School Board of Education will rely on BOCES Superintendent Thomas R. Burns to help them find a new superintendent.
The Massena Central School District recently hired current superintendent Ronald P. Burke.
Mr. Burke is scheduled to start at Massena on Aug. 1.
Board President Victor Rycroft said Mr. Burns has conducted more than 30 superintendent searches and would meet with the board in June to discuss the search process and the “current landscape” of superintendent candidates.
An interim superintendent will be sought, Mr. Rycroft said.
“The school district will work towards securing an experienced interim superintendent who can guide the school district into the new school year and effectively manage district operations until a new, permanent superintendent can be appointed,” he said.
Mr. Rycroft said the board will develop a timeline for the process soon.
Mr. Burke was selected as the Massena superintendent in late May from three candidates who interviewed with the school board and spent a day in the district. The other candidates are Edwards-Knox Central School Superintendent Erin E. Woods and Spencerport Central School Superintendent Kristin Swann.
Mr. Burke, an alumnus of Hugh C. Williams, was hired by the Canton Central School District in the summer of 2018. At the time, he was the superintendent at Edwards-Knox Central School.
The board meets next at 6:45 p.m. June 15 in the high school library.
At the Thursday night board meeting, six educators were granted tenure by the board.
They are: Grace Schenker, a special education teacher; Amanda Lyons, a high school math teacher; Brittany Martin, a high school math teacher; Logan Barkley, an elementary school teacher; Colleen Conklin, a teacher assistant; and Mary McCluskey, a teaching assistant.
