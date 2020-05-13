MASSENA — School districts now have their official list of candidates for open seats on their local boards of education. The deadline for submitting names was 5 p.m. Monday.
Unlike previous years, individuals could self-nominate themselves, and there was no requirement for 25 signatures of qualified voters.
School board elections and budget votes were delayed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and will be held on June 9. All voting will be done by absentee ballot this year, and ballots must be returned by 5 p.m. June 9. In most cases, terms will begin on July 1.
The following candidates will appear on the ballots:
Canton: Three seats, each with three-year terms are on this year’s ballot. Incumbents Patrick Hanss and Danny Thomas have submitted their names for consideration.
Clifton-Fine: Two newcomers, Douglas Yeo and Russell Blackstone, are vying for one open seat that carries a three-year term.
Colton-Pierrepont: There are two vacancies, with the highest vote-getter serving a four-year term and the second highest a three-year term due a board resignation in September. The ballot will include Sarah Hartmans, who was appointed to fill the vacancy following the resignation, and incumbent Tracy Hoose.
Edwards-Knox: Two seats are available, one for five years and one for one year. The individual with the most votes will receive the five-year term, and the second highest number of votes will receive the one-year term. Candidates this year are Ashley LaPoint, Jennifer White and incumbent Lynn Coller.
Gouverneur: Four seats will be on this year’s ballot. Three are for full terms of three years and one is for a partial term starting on June 10 and ending on June 30, 2022. Todd E. Bates, Brooke Bush, incumbent David Fenlong, Naaman Lowry and incumbent Roland Roderick will be on the ballot.
Hammond: Two candidates, newcomers Allen Howie and Viviana Wilmot, are running for one seat with a five-year term.
Harrisville: One seat with a five-year term will be on this year’s ballot, with incumbent Jan Mosher the lone candidate to submit her name for consideration.
Hermon-DeKalb: Three seats are available this year, two for five-year terms and one for a two-year term. Newcomers Heather Coller, Jordan Deleel and Jaclyn TeRiele will be on the ballot.
Heuvelton: No candidates applied to fill one open seat, which carries a five-year term.
Lisbon: There is one vacancy with a five-year term. Incumbent Andrea Randle will be on the ballot.
Madrid-Waddington: Two candidates, newcomers Ryan Hayes and Christopher Pryce, will be running for two open seats, which have five-year terms.
Massena: Seven candidates have submitted their names for three seats. Two members will each serve a five-year term and one member will serve a one-year term starting June 10. The two candidates with the highest number of votes will receive the five-year terms, and the candidate with the third highest will receive the one-year term. This year’s candidates are newcomers Kristy A. Baker, Jodele Hammock, Kayla Lalonde, Keri Lucey, Lloyd St. Louis and Daniel Tusa, and incumbent Robert LeBlanc.
Morristown: Five candidates are vying for two seats. One seat is a three-year term and the second begins on June 11 and ends on June 30, 2022. The candidates are incumbents Mark Blanchard and Lisa Newby, and newcomers Ruth-Anne Barkley, Philip Barse and Pollyanne Demick.
Norwood-Norfolk: Five individuals have submitted their names for four seats. Three of the seats are for three-year terms, and one seat is for a one-year term. Candidates are incumbent Robert Barlow, newcomer Marela Fiacco, incumbent Jonathan Hunkins, newcomer Amy Lacroix and newcomer Richelle Reid.
Ogdensburg: Eight individuals have submitted their names for two open seats, which are filled at large. The seats are for five years. The candidates are James Bell, incumbent Reneé Grizzuto, Arlene Kiah, James Lafave, James Mccarthy, David Rufa, Connor Sutton and Elizabeth Testani.
Parishville-Hopkinton: Three newcomers are running for two seats, both with five-year terms beginning June 10. Running this year are Janine Sullivan, Geri Lynn Wilson and Thomas Morrison.
Potsdam: Five individuals have submitted their names for three seats, each for three years. The candidates are newcomer George Biffer, incumbent Robert A. Brothers Jr., incumbent Christopher C. Cowen, incumbent Keith Sapp and newcomer Lynzie Schulte.
St. Lawrence: Two seats, both for five years, are open this year. The ballot will include incumbent Seth Belt and newcomer Sarah Ashley.
Alexandria: Voters will select candidates for three open seats, each with a three-year term. Incumbents Betty Compeau, Christine Lingenfelter and James VanCour are all running for another term.
Belleville Henderson: Incumbent Adam J. Miner is the lone candidate running for one seat with a term of five years.
Carthage: Three seats are on this year’s ballot, with incumbents Erin Boshart and Joseph Colangelo and newcomers Tod Nash and Jonathan Schell submitting their names for consideration. Mr. Nash previously served from 2013 to 2016.
General Brown: Four candidates are running for two seats, each with three-year terms. The candidates are incumbent Natalie Hurley, Scott Lytle, incumbent Albert Romano Jr. and Kimberly Shuler.
Indian River: Newcomer William Backus and incumbent Robin Johnson are running for the two available seats, each with a five-year term.
LaFargeville: Incumbent Matthew Duffany is the lone candidate for one seat that has a five-year term.
Lyme: Incumbent Jon LaFontaine will be on the ballot for one seat that has a five-year term.
Sackets Harbor: One seat with a five-year term is on this year’s ballot, with incumbent Angela Green seeking re-election.
South Jefferson: Two seats with five-year terms and one seat with a four-year, 20-day term starting June 10 are on this year’s ballot. Candidates who have submitted their names are incumbents Kenneth Bibbins, James Juczak and Pamela Thomas, and newcomer Stephanie Widrick.
Thousand Islands: Incumbents Erin Churchill, Sarah Riddoch and Timothy Wiley are on the ballot for three seats, all of which carry three-year terms.
Watertown: Two seats are available, with four candidates submitting their names for consideration. The candidates are Lorie L. Converse, Jason B. Harrington, Maria T. Mesires and Milly C. Smith. Both terms are for three years.
Beaver River: Incumbent Zechariah Zehr is the lone candidate for one seat with a five-year term.
Copenhagen: Incumbent Gabrielle Thompson has submitted her name for the lone available seat, which carries a five-year term.
Lowville: Incumbents Thomas Schneeberger, Rebecca Kelly and Michael Young are running for the three available seats, all of which carry three-year terms.
South Lewis: Five individuals are vying for two seats, each with a five-year term. The candidates are incumbent Paul Campbell, newcomer Joshua Leviker, newcomer Jean Lieber, newcomer Nancy Szewczyk-Davoy and incumbent Richard Ventura.
