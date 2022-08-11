HAMMOND — Registration is now open for the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Hammond boating safety class.
HAMMOND — Registration is now open for the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Hammond boating safety class.
The class will be in person from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Hammond Central School.
As of Jan. 1, 2023, all boat operators born after Jan. 1, 1983 are required to complete a boater safety course before operating their vessel. All “jet ski,” operators regardless of age, must take a boating safety course and be a minimum of 14 years old. “Boat America” fulfills this requirement.
Preregistration is required and closes for the Hammond class today. Tuition is $35 per person with family rates available. To register or for additional class dates, email cgauxogdensburg@gmail.com or call 315-605-8041.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For more information, visit www.cgaux.org.
