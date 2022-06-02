GLENFIELD — A two-day boating and personal watercraft safety course will be offered by the Community Association on June 27 and 28.
Participants must attend the class on both days and pass an exam in order to be certified.
The class will be held from 4:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Glenfield Board of Cooperative Educational Services site, 5826 Route 12.
To take the course, participants must be 10 years old by June 27, although the association’s news release said all water ski operators must be at least 14 years old and pass a safety course to drive a machine legally.
Brianna’s Law, named after an 11-year-old Long Island girl who died in a boat crash, took effect in 2020 and will require all operators of motorized watercraft to complete a state-approved safety course. The law is being rolled out through 2025.
This year, anyone born in 1993 or after is required to take the course.
Required pre-registration can be done at www.register-ed.com/events/view/182007 or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension at 315-376-5270. For questions on the course, contact boating instructor Michael Leviker at 315-376-5270.
