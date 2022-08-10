SARANAC LAKE — Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES is selling a tiny house built by students at Adirondack Educational Center.
Students in the Building Trades program at AEC spent the 2021-2022 school year constructing the compact, space-efficient house on wheels.
Led by teacher Clarence Brockway and teaching assistant Robin Hogan-Law, the 380-square-foot structure was built by juniors and seniors from Lake Placid Central School District, Saranac Lake Central School District, and Tupper Lake Central School District.
The house is being sold through an online auction. Bids can be submitted to purchase the house through the end of the day Tuesday.
Proceeds from the sale go back into supporting FEH BOCES work. Visit fehb.org/tinyhouse to get all the specifications, go on a video tour through the house with one of the students who built it, and find a link to the Auctions International web page where bids are being accepted.
At only 28-feet long and 8-feet wide, the students compacted a wealth of features into this year’s house. A 216-square-foot loft area nestles above the main living area and can be accessed by a staircase that has storage cupboards hidden within most of the steps.
The bathroom features an in-shower heated seat and walls, with a pocket door that saves space. Students also constructed a porch on the end of the house that can be folded back up and secured for travel.
The tiny house can even be taken off the grid with two solar panels on the roof that power the 100-amp electrical box.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.