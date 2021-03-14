MALONE — Home building has been what Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES students have been up to.
Prior to the 1990s and early 2000s, trade students built larger homes — the structures situated in nearby Huskie Lane today. About 20 years ago, there was a tradition of building modular homes to auction off to the community, after the trade students ran out of space to build these larger homes.
“For years, the class numbers kind of got small so (BOCES) got out of doing (modular homes),” Eric Ashlaw, BOCES building trades teacher said. “Then, we started building the tiny houses.”
Ashlaw, who was hired in 2017, began to help instruct the construction of these small structures.
“My class sizes have gotten so big (since then) that I needed more work for my students, because the tiny houses — I have 30 students between my two classes now — is not enough. So, we switched to the modular homes this year.”
Through trials brought on by the pandemic, BOCES students have reawakened the activity of creating modulars. The school is scheduled to hold a modular home open house in two weeks.
There will be two open houses for the soon-to-be-complete modular structure. The first will be March 26, for businesses and contractors, from 5 to 7 p.m. The second will be on March 27 for the general public, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 23 Huskie Lane.
Bid packages for potential buyers are available at http://wdt.me/Eno8Kq as well as at the open houses.
Bids will be received until 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. The sealed bids will be opened immediately after the 1 p.m. deadline. There is a minimum bid of $55,000.
“We won’t have the paint color done yet or a lot of the finishing touches. We’re hoping that the new homeowner that actually wins the bid … the students will be able to work (with them) on it,” Ashlaw said.
“It would be like (for the students) to be working with the customer, as if they were the contractors.”
The house is planned to be completed in its entirety by the end of the school year.
The houses are typically sold to nearby local residents, though word of the auction does reach St. Lawrence and Clinton counties, as well. Ashlaw purchased a home from BOCES back in 2003.
BOCES programs this school year began two weeks late, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We didn’t start on the house until Oct. 1, so we ended up having to work into December to get the roof on,” Ashlaw said. “The kids were having to work outside in the cold — we worked out in a few cold days to get it dried in … that way we could work on the inside.”
The project was shut down briefly in November, delaying the project by two weeks, putting the builders a month and a half behind, Ashlaw said.
It was also difficult to get all the necessary materials together on time from the lumber yards, he added.
“But the kids have powered through it,” Ashlaw said.
Ashlaw has 30 students in his program, between his morning and afternoon classes. The morning class, which specializes in electrical trades, has worked on the home’s wiring. Ten students from the HVAC program placed the structure’s heating system.
Between three different programs, about 60 students worked together to build the house. The electrical trade assignments on the house was led by Craig Paquin. Tonny French led the HVAC program. The modular home is a tri-bedroom structure with two full bathrooms, complete with a full kitchen space with countertops. It is stick built, without appliances and flooring. The plumbing is roughed in and there is a forced air furnace, with propane.
It meets all local building codes, BOCES officials said.
The house needs to be moved by the end of August, in order to give students the space to start building another house.
