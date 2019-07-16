LOUISVILLE, KENT. — A recent graduate of the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center won a medal in the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in June.
Andrew Kirkwood, River Valley Mennonite School, competed in the electricial construction wiring category, placing in third with a bronze medal.
Competitors were required to complete a written test of questions formulated from the latest edition of the National Electric Code, a practical conduit bending exercise and hands-on installation of a conduit system, cabling system and wiring devices. They were also required to install an electrical system, common in most commercial projects.
More than 6,400 students nationwide competed in a total of 103 contests at the conference, and Mr. Kirkwood was one of six Jefferson-Lewis BOCES students.
Brooke Dorazio, South Jefferson Central School, competed in pin design; Tia Briot, Beaver River Central School, competed in photography; and Abigayle Brouty, Beaver River Central School, Kristian Papineau, Lowville Academy, and Aimee Craddock, South Lewis Central School, all competed in promotional bulletin board.
For more information on the competition, visit www.skillsusa.org.
