LOWVILLE — Challenged to design the most effective wind turbine blade from cardboard, paper and wooden dowels, 13 teams of local sixth- through ninth-grade students competed in the fourth annual Wind Blade Challenge.
This year the challenge, held Friday at the Lewis County-JCC Education Center, was open to schools in Jefferson County. Six teams from Case Middle School in Watertown competed along with a team from Lowville Academy and Central School, and two each from Copenhagen Central, Adirondack Central and River Valley Mennonite.
The teams of three to four students earned points on how effective their wind blades generated electricity and by how fast the blades lifted a weight.
Students in the BOCES Engineering and Design program created the programs to assess the efficiency of the wind blades and conducted the tests during the challenge.
Lowville has had a team in the contest each year according to Jeffery Gleason, middle school technology instructor, who brought four members of the Technology Club.
“It gives the students the experience to get out of school and do something different,” he said.
Eighth-grader Garrett Phillips was at the event for the second year and had been part of the second-place team last year.
“It helps us learn about windmills and how they run,” he said. “It is a good benefit here, an agribusiness.”
Sheryl Foan, a Case Middle School counselor, who accompanied students to the competition, said the students represented the school’s teaching teams and were recommended by their teachers for participation.
Seventh-grader Sophia Spicer of Case’s team Responsibility described the event as “fun” as she cut out a pointed oblong from cardboard. She said she had previously participated in a team to construct a spaghetti bridge.
The girls of River Valley’s AKAA team made hourglass shaped blades which had one the best scores in the first round of the lift test.
“Blade angle plays big,” Geoff Buckingham, BOCES mathematics instructor said. “They can use a gauge to show the angle — pitch — of the blade to maximize the efficiency of the blade.”
The seventh-grade member of team Copenhagen 2, Julia Richardson, Meadow Webb and Jackson Lamica, said the experience taught them teamwork, creativity, trouble shooting and problem solving.
Although the results of the first round of testing were good, team A Little Classy of Case Middle School decided to increase the size of the wind blade which did result in higher scores in the second round.
“The competition was very successful, we had 50 students all working hard and having fun,” Walter J. Berwick Jr., engineering and design instructor at Howard G. Sackett Technical Center said.
Randy Fulkerson of BOCES expressed thanks to all the school districts that participated.
“We look forward to seeing everyone again next year for our Engineering and Design Wind Blade Challenge at the new Lewis County JCC Extension Center,” said Mr. Fulkerson.
With a final score of 42.767, team Fairness from Case Middle School won the challenge. Kimberlie DiLeonardo, Desai Holland, Anthony Montgomery and Lucas Northrup were presented with drones by Daniel and Janey Murdie representing the event’s sponsor Avangrid Renewables. The couple said Avangrid, which is part of the Maple Ridge and Roaring Brook wind farms, considers itself part of the community and often sponsors community projects. It was fitting to sponsor a program dealing with wind energy.
Each participant in the competition was given a T-shirt and were invited to enroll in Engineering and Design offered to students beginning in their junior year of high school at Lewis County Jefferson Community College Education Center, as well as take part in the annual MAST Summer Camp that will take place later this year at the Sackett Center.
Final scores:
Fairness of Case Middle School, 42.767
Raider -1 of Lowville Academy, 38.625
A Little Classy of Case Middle School, 33.911
The Winders of Case Middle School, 33.729
Cyclones of Case Middle School, 30.018
Citizenship of Case Middle School, 29.325
ADK BIK of Adirondack Central School, 27.333
Copenhagen 1, 25.713
Converse Crew of Adirondack Central School, 23.046
The Royals of River Valley Mennonite, 21.298
Responsibility of Case Middle School, 20.677
Copenhagen 2, 19.93
AKAA of River Valley Mennonite, 14.5744
