WATERTOWN — If there’s one thing Audrey J. O’Shea’s readers can take away from her recently published instructional guide, aside from knowledge of electronics and how they connect the world, it’s the sense that dreams are meant to be followed — no matter who says otherwise.
Ms. O’Shea, an electronic and computer technology instructor at BOCES, wrote “A Geek Girl’s Guide to Electronics and the Internet of Things,” an easy to follow guide on the essentials of basic electronics and how it all meshes together to create the online world we work and live in, after becoming frustrated when she couldn’t find a textbook that had what she wanted in it.
The book she had in her classes was designed for a two-year electronics program, though time didn’t allow for that particular curriculum. Ms. O’Shea would cut things down to fit more computer things in, but she said it didn’t work well and she kept thinking she should just write her own book with the material she wanted in it.
“If you have a brain that goes 90 miles an hour, this is the field to be in because it just changes so much and no matter what you like to do otherwise, you can work electronics and computers into it,” Ms. O’Shea said. “Any industry you can think of, I guarantee you that there are electronics and computers involved, even farming.”
When Ms. O’Shea went to a Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) conference over a year ago, she was chatting with an older man and said she had always wanted to write a book because she couldn’t find one that teaches what she wanted to teach.
After she had explained her vision, the man officially introduced himself as the acquisitions editor for Wiley Publishing. Wiley then initially hired Ms. O’Shea to do a couple online video courses to teach CompTIA.
“They wanted to put me in videos I guess because I’m an anomaly in the IT field and in the electronics field because it’s male dominated,” she said. “Then the acquisitions editor came back and talked to me and said, ‘I’m really serious, I’d like you to look over our previous electronics book and see if it can be updated,’ and it just kind of started from there.”
Ms. O’Shea said that those at Wiley liked her story, which she had shared with the acquisitions editor when she first met him. When she was in middle school, she wanted to take shop, but wasn’t allowed to do so. This was at a time where Title IX, which states that: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance,” was still being fought in the courts.
Had she been one year later, her school would have had to allow her to take shop regardless of their feelings on it.
In high school, Ms. O’Shea was the only girl in the visual communications club, having always loved to take things apart and always wanting to know how everything worked.
Though her instructional guide is meant to encourage young women to get into electronics, it really is geared toward anyone. It starts with what electricity is and by the end of the book, readers are programming and working with oscilloscopes and breadboards, they even learn a little bit about solar power. “A Geek Girl’s Guide to Electronics and the Internet of Things” explores a wide range of topics including Ohm’s and Watt’s Law; diodes, transistors, capacitors, and relays; and connecting circuits to networks.
“Every chapter starts out with a quote that I hope is inspirational, encouraging people to go for their dreams and not let people tell them that they can’t,” Ms. O’Shea said.
Ms. O’Shea, who has been in the computer field since around 1988 or ’89, would go to trainings and conferences when she was younger where there would be around 20 or so men and just her as the only woman. She said that luckily, now there are more women around, but at first it was intimidating. Lucky for her, she said she has a strong personality and would put people in their place if need be.
This is the third book Ms. O’Shea has written. Her first deals with words of love and encouragement, because she said she works with a lot of kids that need somebody to help them see their own worth, and the second is about finding happiness in the midst of misery.
She said this latest book was a lot of work, a year of her life and a lot of nights and weekends, giving up a lot of other things, and rings in right around 105,000 words. Her first totaled about 6,000 something, the second was 40,000. This is also the first of her books published by a major international publisher.
“It surprised me how many people actually work on a book, I learned so much about the publishing industry that I didn’t know,” she said. “The first two I wrote I had an English teacher do my editing and make sure everything was OK. This one there were like four different editors that worked on it; there was a technical editor, a licensed engineer that reviewed it.”
While the material of the book is taught in her classes, BOCES cannot purchase copies of the book for her instruction due to the fact that it would be a conflict of interest. That being said, her students all know about the book and are excited for it. Even former students have been calling her to tell her they’ve seen it for sale on major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target.
Ms. O’Shea’s advice to young girls, or anyone looking to enter the field, is simple: Working in technology is extremely fun, and if it’s something that you like to do, don’t listen to anybody else that tells you otherwise.
“I’ve had a lot of people along the way, and I think it’s better now than it used to be, but I had a lot of people discourage me rather than encourage me,” she said. “It’s only going to grow from here, so it’s a good field for young people to get into. I mean look at how far we’ve come in the last 50 years; it’s hard to even imagine where we’ll be 50 years from now. And this is the basis for all of that.”
