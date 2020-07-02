WATERTOWN — The Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center (BOCES) recently held its annual awards ceremony — virtually — for graduating seniors, with approximately 383 students recognized for their accomplishments in the fields of: 3D Modeling & Design; Auto Body; Automotive Technology; Building Projects; Carpentry; Cosmetology; Criminal Justice; Culinary Arts; Early Childhood Education; Electrical Wiring Technology; Electronic & Computer Technology; Heavy Equipment; Hospitality Services; Medical Assisting; Motorcycle, Marine & Power Sports; New Vision Health; Nursing Assistant; Plumbing/HVAC; Veterinary Practices; Visual Communications; and Welding.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s awards ceremony was recorded by BOCES staff and placed online for students and families to view on demand.
All graduating students will receive certificates for successfully completing their program requirements. Two hundred and nine students were recognized for earning Technical Endorsement, which is an emblem attached to their high school diploma that signifies superior achievement and recognition by New York State for completion of an approved Career & Technical Education program.
Special awards from organizations and businesses were given as follows:
Black River Council of School Superintendents ($300): Macee Truedeau (Cosmetology II,Carthage)
Thomas Excavating, LLC Superior Work Ethic Award ($250): Lucas Hallett (Heavy Equipment II, South Jefferson)
Northern New York Community Foundation Awards ($250): Garrett Gehrke (Electrical Wiring II, Belleville-Henderson)
Brian L’Huillier Memorial Award ($1000): Gregory Holt (Plumbing and HVAC, Adult Education)
Joe Foti Memorial Award ($250): Gregory Holt (Plumbing and HVAC, Adult Education)
Ruth Seal Memorial Nursing Scholarship ($500): Haley DelSanto (Nursing Assistant, Watertown)
Ryan D. Abel Memorial Scholarship ($250): Andrew Hanson (Visual Communications II, Alexandria)
Logan Mannigan Memorial Scholarship ($250): Seth Burgess (Carpentry II, South Jefferson)
Sackets Harbor Ballroom Hospitality Services Award ($50): Rebecca Getman (Hospitality Services, Carthage)
Pepe’s Parts Xpress Auto Body Award ($250): Jack LaVancha (Auto Body II, South Jefferson)
Patty O’Driscoll Memorial Scholarship ($250): Andrew Thomas (New Vision Health, South Jefferson)
Brian C. Thomas Memorial Scholarship ($250): Tanner Souva (Electronic and Computer Technology, Copenhagen)
Loose Leaf Law Excellence in Criminal Justice (Subscription to Loose Leaf Law): Connor Crawn (Criminal Justice II, Indian River)
Richard (Butch) Coseo Memorial Scholarship ($100): Caden Crosby (Criminal Justice II, General Brown)
Kevin Fuhrken Memorial Scholarship ($100): James Wheller (Criminal Justice II, South Jefferson)
JLHHO Professional Teacher’s Association Award ($125 each): Andrew Thomas (New Vision Health, South Jefferson), Emily Ortiz (Nursing Assistant, Watertown)
