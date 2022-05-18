WATERTOWN — All but one member of the Board of Education retreated from the public commentary portion of Wednesday’s meeting after multiple parents, upset with recent instances of violence in district schools, stood up to question district decisions and what is being done to keep children safe in schools. The comment period started to take a turn when Shawna Dodge, mother of the 16-year-old student who was airlifted following a May 5 fight at Watertown High School, tried to tell her daughter’s story and was shut down.
“When calling the school district yesterday and asking to be put on the agenda, (District Clerk Michelle Gravelle), who I spoke to, had told me that (District Superintendent Patricia B.) LaBarr would be calling me back,” Ms. Dodge said. “When she did, Patti expressed to me that she would like me to have an executive meeting with board members alone. She did not want to go public. I’m here. My daughter and I have been bullied enough and no more. No one wants to hear the truth; we will not be silenced.”
Ms. Dodge went on to speak about the events of May 5, but was not allowed to continue by the board because the matter was private regarding a student. When beginning the meeting, the board stated that it was aware of divisive issues within the community, but said “under state and federal privacy laws, we are unable to entertain any comments or questions about school personnel or students.” Board members insisted that all speakers and members of the audience maintain civility and respect for any divergent issues that others possess. It was mentioned that in “the unlikely event that the meeting becomes unruly, the board will recess the meeting and return once order has been restored.”
That unlikely occurrence took place shortly after Ms. Dodge’s statements, when Milly C. Smith, the wife of Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, took to the microphone and voiced her displeasure with how the board had handled Ms. Dodge’s comments and her desire to speak on what had happened to her daughter.
“What just happened to this woman is absolutely atrocious,” she said. “We are city taxpaying citizens, and we have the right to come here, express our dismay, express how we’re feeling about things and you have the right to listen to us. You do not have the right to silence any of us. I’ve been practicing medicine for 26 years. I know about privacy more than anybody else in this room. And if a mother chooses to share her emotions or occurrences with everybody in this she has the right and you don’t have the right to tell her she doesn’t. You are abusing your power.”
According to city police, there was a fight between two female students at the school the afternoon of May 5. One of the students was initially taken by Guilfoyle Ambulance Service then flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. The student was treated at the hospital and released the same day. There were concerns over the child having a head injury, but it was not confirmed that it was caused by the other student involved in the altercation, according to police. Ms. Dodge, the mother of the airlifted student, said the fight started in the cafeteria. A video that captured a portion of the altercation appears to show the two students exchanging a few words, followed by a scuffle. The video appears to show Ms. Dodge’s daughter hitting her head on a table during the scuffle. Staff members intervened shortly afterward.
Ms. Dodge previously told the Times that when she was called to the school after the fight, she got there and her daughter, 16, was unconscious and surrounded by first responders. Her daughter was unresponsive for the next roughly five to six hours, she said, until she regained consciousness and was sent home from the hospital later that night.
“When I saw what happened to that little girl, I identify that with my daughter that’s 15 years old. That could happen to anybody else’s child, that’s why I’m taking issue with this,” Mrs. Smith said. “Communication is absent. If it wasn’t for her courage to go to the media and share what had happened, nobody would have known.”
She noted that parents turned to social media and community conversation to learn about what had happened. When she spoke about how Ms. Dodge’s daughter had been “thrown out of school for the rest of the year, meanwhile, you have a child at Case Middle who pulled a fire alarm,” she was asked to stop by the board, but elected to continue speaking. It was at this point that the board left and did not return for 10 minutes.
The board reiterated that it cannot entertain anything having to do with students or personnel in the district being publicly stated and that speakers would be held to the three-minute time limit.
Mrs. Smith used her remaining time to speak about how her freshman daughter is afraid to be in school and is afraid to use the restroom due to the amount of vaping occurring in the city schools.
“That is a major issue that needs to be addressed. Maybe you’re not aware of it, but it happens,” she said. “One of her friends went into a stall and someone came out and blew smoke in her face. And then she got picked up in the hallway as a hallway sweep and was sent to detention because she was in the hall because she couldn’t get into the stall in a timely manner.”
She ended her time by calling the number of fights in the school “atrocious,” as well as the culture on the board, and that it was unacceptable to cut people off.
District mother Darcy Burns also spoke about vaping in school restrooms and Amy Horton followed Mrs. Smith’s comments by stating that her son also doesn’t feel safe going to the restroom due to vaping.
Mrs. LaBarr took time later in the meeting to address parent commentary with a prepared statement:
“Recently there have been several media reports and social media reports about events involving students and staff members at the Watertown City School District that are inaccurate. The inaccuracies being shared are having a significant negative effect disrupting daily operations of the school buildings and creating a stressful and strained environment for students and staff. As superintendent, I urge the media and the community to be responsible in the reporting and discussion of events in the media.”
Mrs. LaBarr referenced the district’s recent issues with bed bugs and reports regarding them, as well as reports about “a claimed or alleged racially hostile environment existing in the District” that “have only told one side of the story, causing others to speak out and further cause division.” She continued by stating that the effect of these stories has been to disrupt schools and the district is prohibited by federal and state law from providing details and/or comments on such matters.
“The District has multiple procedures and opportunities for making complaints or concerns known to the administration,” Mrs. LaBarr said. “We encourage members of the public, parents, and students alike to be responsible and use the complaint avenues appropriately. We need to come together as a community in order to return to a calm and focused educational environment for the sake of our children.”
A full video of the meeting is available at http://wdt.me/SchoolBoard
