Bonbrest named National Merit finalist

Eliana S. Bonbrest, daughter of Marc and Mary Lou Bonbrest, and a member of the Lowville Academy and Central School Class of 2022, was recently notified that she was selected as a finalist through the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. Eliana was one of 15,000 Finalists out of 1.5 million entrants based on standardized test performance and strength of application. Merit Scholarship winners will be announced in the spring. Eliana is the first finalist from Lowville to achieve this honor in many years. She is pictured with school principal Brian E. Finn.
