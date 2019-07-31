Bookmobile visits OCO Summer Food Service Program

FULTON – Children in Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Summer Food Service Program receive a special treat that allows them to feed their minds as well as their bodies when the Oswego Bookmobile makes a stop every Monday at Hamilton Homes, one of the many sites for OCO’s Summer Food Service Program.
A free, non-lending mobile library for children under the age of 18, the Oswego Bookmobile provides opportunities for children to engage in literacy activities during the summer months. With the aid of the bookmobile’s dedicated library specialists children picked books that pique their interests and excite them about reading. The bookmobile’s theme this summer is, “A Universe of Stories”. Each week the Bookmobile has a different activity offered to the children in addition to selecting a book at no charge.
“The bookmobile was a nice surprise for our children,” said Lori Halstead, Coordinator of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services. “The bookmobile is an incredible asset to the community, supporting literacy to empower children to be readers. Children at the Hamilton Homes Summer Food Service Program expressed excitement and gratitude as they lined up to explore the large variety of books available to them. One child expressed that the bookmobile is, “so cool”. He stated that he can pick any book he wants and he gets to keep it to build his own library at home. He shared that someday he wanted to be an astronaut so he looks for books to show him what it is like in, “outer space”. With imagination and fascination, these children are able to explore their interests by having a large selection of titles to choose from each week the bookmobile visits the Hamilton Homes site.”
“OCO’s Summer Food Service Program offers much more than a nutritious meal,” continued Halstead. “Activities, structure and socialization are an important part of the program. Our sites offer a perfect blend of activities for both mind and body.”
The Summer Food Service Program at Hamilton Homes, 96 Hamilton St. in Oswego is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. and continues through Aug. 9. Upcoming events include nutrition activities from Cornell Cooperative Extension each Wednesday and on Aug. 2, staff from Novelis will stop by to share information on the STEM program and make slime with the kids. “Call OCO Nutrition Services today to reserve your child’s spot for lunch and fun!” added Halstead.
Funded by the USDA and administered locally through a partnership with OCO and the New York State Education Department, the Summer Food Service Program provides free meals to school age children throughout the summer months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.