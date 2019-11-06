MASSENA — The Boys and Girls Club of Massena has a new name and affiliation, but the same structure and mission.
The organization now will be known as the Police Activities League of Massena, Inc. (PAL) as part of an affiliation with the National Police Athletic/Activities League. The local club will be partnering with and supporting the Massena Police Department.
Timmy J. Currier, past board president for the Boys and Girls Club of Massena, said the move was necessary because of changes made at the national level of the Boys and Girls Club of America.
Since starting in 2013, the club had provisional approval from the Boys and Girls Club of America to use the name, programming and brand in Massena.
The club moved into its Bayley Road clubhouse, the St. Joseph’s social hall, in its third year of operation after providing programming in Massena Central schools. But the group later learned that it would need to take action to stay as an active part of the Boys and Girls Club of America.
“In March 2016 they informed us that they were not chartering new clubs,” Mr. Currier said. “We would have to negotiate or affiliate or have some type of management agreement with another club.”
Mr. Currier said the club asked to be grandfathered in, but after several discussions were told to affiliate.
“They grew really fast and they were seeing some clubs fail, so they wanted to make clubs affiliate. This was kind of in limbo for a couple of years,” he said.
