MASSENA — Patrick H. Brady now has the title of interim superintendent of the Massena Central School District attached to his name until the arrival of the new district superintendent in August.
Brady retired at the end of June, but he was appointed as interim superintendent through July until Ronald P. Burke takes over on Aug. 1. He was sworn in during the district’s board of education meeting last week.
Brady finished his 35th year in education and administration at the end of the 2022-23 school year, including 18 years as superintendent of schools in Potsdam and Massena.
Burke is now superintendent of the Canton Central School District, a position he has held since September 2018. He had received a three-year appointment from the Massena Central board of education during its June meeting.
New board of education member Zachary Monroe was also sworn in for a four-year term. He replaces Amber L. Baines, who did not seek another term.
Baines was present at last week’s meeting to receive a parting gift from the board, which was presented by President Paul A. Haggett.
“Amber did five years on the board. She was the Policy Committee chair I believe for the last two and also the vice president of the board for the last two years and I will certainly miss the opportunity to bounce ideas off of you. Your presence and your input and your good works on the board will certainly be missed,” Haggett said.
A second new member of the board, Joyce Giroux, had been sworn in following the May school board elections. She replaces Timothy J. Hayes, who submitted his resignation. She will fill the last three years of Hayes’s four-year term.
Also sworn in last week was senior Elyse Hoxie, the new student ex-officio representative to the board. She replaces Logan Benoit, who graduated with the Class of 2023 in June.
Haggett was also sworn in for another one-year term as board president, while Kevin F. Perretta takes over as vice president for the next year. Both were unanimously selected by fellow board members for those positions.
