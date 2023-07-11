MASSENA — Patrick H. Brady now has the title of interim superintendent of the Massena Central School District attached to his name until the arrival of the new district superintendent in August.

Brady retired at the end of June, but he was appointed interim superintendent through July until Ronald P. Burke takes over on Aug. 1. He was sworn in during the district’s board of education meeting last week.

