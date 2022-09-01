MASSENA — After 35 years in the education field, Massena Central School District Superintendent Patrick H. Brady will retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
His contract with the district ends June 30, and he recently informed the school board that it is time for him “to pursue the next chapter” of his life, he wrote in a letter to the district families.
“At the end of the school year, I will have finished my 35th year in education as a teacher and administrator including 18 years as a superintendent of schools,” he wrote in the letter.
Mr. Brady has been superintendent since July 1, 2015. Prior to that, he held positions in the Massena school district including junior high principal, assistant high school principal, summer school principal and summer school teacher. He also student taught at Massena prior to holding those positions. Before taking his current superintendent post, he was Potsdam Central’s superintendent.
He says Massena’s school board is looking for a replacement.
“The Board of Education has already started to plan the process which will lead to a new superintendent. I expect they will be making public announcements in regard to this process in the near future,” Mr. Brady wrote.
He says he’s retiring to be with his family and pursue personal endeavors.
“This has been a tough message to write as I have enjoyed working with all of you these many years. But I have four grandkids now that need their ‘Poppy’ more present in their lives and many projects I would like to do that I have never had the time to accomplish,” he wrote.
He also said in his letter that he wants to see the district on solid footing before he departs.
“My goal this year will be to leave the District on the best possible footing for all of you as well as the person who will succeed to this position. That would include staffing, budget, instructional program, capital project, and labor contracts,” he wrote.
“I wish all of you the very best going forward and will work to get the most out of this last year together,” Mr. Brady wrote.
