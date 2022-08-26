MASSENA — The Massena Central School District business manager had some good news and some bad news when he reported on the 2022-23 tax rates.
Residents of Brasher, Massena and Norfolk will see a decrease in their taxes, while Louisville residents will see an increase under the tax rates approved by the district’s board of education.
“Most of our residents, good news, should see a pretty sizeable decrease in taxes. Brasher should see a 4.7% decrease in taxes. They haven’t made any updates or changes to their homes. Louisville unfortunately sees close to a 4% increase. Massena goes down by about a percent, and Norfolk also goes down by about 4%. Just a couple of tax challenges they have there, one being a judgment for prior year’s taxes,” said business manager Nickolas Brouillette.
He said that overall, taxable assessed value within the school district went up about $1 million.
“Massena is down almost $300,000 due to tax challenges and what not. Norfolk is actually up close to $1 million in taxable assessed value,” he said.
Brasher’s taxable assessed value in 2021-22 was $17,521,842, and that increased by 1.37% to $17,762,656 in 2022-23. Louisville’s taxable assessed value was $150,919,025 in 2021-22, and that increased by 0.08% to $151,035,916 in 2022-23. Massena’s taxable assessed value in 2021-22 was $552,379,981, and that decreased by 0.5% to $552,090,350 in 2022-23. Norfolk’s taxable assessed value in 2021-22 was $36,073,138, and that increased by 2.47% to $36,963,170 in 2022-23.
None of the towns had a 100% equalization rate, according to Mr. Brouillette. Brasher’s dropped from 100% to 95.5%, while Louisville’s dropped from 81% to 71%. Norfolk’s dropped from 79% to 75%, and Massena’s dropped from 100% to 92%.
“Lots of those going down. This is the first year that Massena has come off a 100% equalization rate, dropping down to 92%,” Mr. Brouillette said.
The tax rate in Brasher dropped by 4.66%, from $18.496067 to $17.634176. The tax rate in Louisville increased by 3.87%, from $22.834651 to $23.719209. The tax rate in Massena dropped by 1.03%, from $18.496118 to $18.305091. The tax rate in Norfolk dropped by 4.09%, from $23.412744 to $22.454185.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.