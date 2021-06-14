BRASHER FALLS — School days are winding down and a short time later, summer recreation days will be picking up.
The Brasher Stockholm Summer Day Camp “Summer Rec” program will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, from July 2 to 30 at St. Lawrence Central School. Registrations are due to the student’s teacher or elementary or middle school main office by June 18. Registration forms are available at https://www.bfcsd.org/apps/news.
The program is open to students in grades two through six. Student groups or cohorts will be by grade level and not mixed, and students must wear masks and maintain social distancing.
They’ll have an opportunity to swim once a day in the school’s pool. Students in grades two through five will be reporting to the gym between 10:20 and 10:25 a.m. every day, while students in grade six will go directly to the pool room.
Students are encouraged to wear swimsuits under their clothing every day to minimize locker room time and shifts.
Because of COVID-related constraints, there will not be any beach trips this summer. But organizers say there will be other fun and special activities planned. The focus will be on promoting physical activity, wellness, self-confidence and teamwork, and the variety of activities will include team-building games, sports games and lessons, board games, playground games, yoga and more. Skilled swimmers and lifeguards will teach pool safety and swim lessons in small groups every day.
A modified talent show is planned, with students performing to their own small groups. Efforts will be made to either record or livestream the show so parents and friends can watch from home.
All students will be provided a free lunch, and students who plan to stay for summer recreation in the afternoon will be picked up in the cafeteria by counselors. Buses will take students home at 3:15 p.m.
Anyone with questions can contact Alaina Goodrich at 315-250-3629 or email alainagoodrich@gmail.com.
