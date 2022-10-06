Brewerton Elementary holds meet the teacher open house event

BREWERTOWN - Fall is in the air and school is back in session. It’s the time of year where open house events give families a chance to meet their student’s teachers and staff.
Brewerton Elementary recently held their meet the teacher and fall open house event. Parents and students were invited to sit in on presentations, complete activities, and play games together. For students, they were able to show off artwork they’ve done and assignments they’ve completed. For parents, it offered an opportunity to learn more about their child’s classes, teachers, and the environment in which they learn each day.
