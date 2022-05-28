Brushton-Moira Central School class leaders
BRUSHTON — The 2022 class leaders at Brushton-Moira Central School are Lauren Schack-Sehlmeyer, valedictorian; and Alison Hebert and Jaeden Sauve, co-salutatorians.
Lauren Schack-Sehlmeyer
Miss Schack-Sehlmeyer, daughter of Ken and Amy Schack-Sehlmeyer, has a grade point average of 98.99. She is a member of National Honor Society; serves as class president; and has been involved in several activities, including varsity soccer, senior chorus, senior band, yearbook club, advanced piano, robotics class and Environmental Club. In addition, she took part in New Vision Health, completing college courses and observing different areas of the medical field in clinical rotations in local healthcare facilities.
Miss Schack-Sehlmeyer will participate in the biomedical sciences honor program at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Alison Hebert
Miss Hebert, daughter of Ronni and Nick Hebert, has a grade point average of 97.88. She served as captain of the varsity cheer team; and participated in soccer, softball, competitive dance, FFA, speech and debate, band, chorus, student council and the National Honor Society.
Miss Hebert will major in biology at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Jaeden Sauve
Miss Sauve, daughter of Jamie Reddy and Dennis Sauve, has a grade point average of 97.88. She is a member of National Honor Society; participated in varsity soccer, chorus, select chorus, snowboarding with the ski club, varsity club, Environmental Club and art club; and completed college classes and observed several hospital departments through New Vision Health.
Miss Sauve will major in general studies at Florida Southwestern State College, Fort Myers, Fla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.