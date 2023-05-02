Brushton-Moira Central School class leaders
BRUSHTON — The 2023 class leaders for Brushton-Moira Central School are Amelia Supernault, valedictorian; Claire Durant, salutatorian; and Jayden Dabiew, third honors.
Amelia Supernault
Miss Supernault, daughter of Michelle and Brent Supernault, has a grade point average of 98.76.
She serves as class secretary, National Honor Society secretary and Varsity Club treasurer; completed several college classes; and has been involved in varsity soccer and Dollars for Scholars.
Miss Supernault plans to attend Siena College, Loudonville, to major in biology on a pre-med track.
Claire Durant
Miss Durant, daughter of James and Denise Durant, has a grade point average of 95.96.
She serves as class president, Varsity Club president and National Honor Society vice president; and has participated in varsity volleyball and softball, yearbook and Dollars for Scholars.
Miss Durant plans to attend SUNY Broome Community College, Binghamton, to major in dental hygiene.
Jayden Dabiew
Miss Dabiew, daughter of Brian and Stacey Dabiew, has a grade point average of 95.54.
She is a member of National Honor Society and varsity volleyball and softball.
Miss Dabiew plans to attend SUNY Plattsburgh to major in English literature.
