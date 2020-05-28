Brushton-Moira class leaders
BRUSHTON — The 2020 class leaders at Brushton-Moira Central School are Alena Machabee, valedictorian, and Maya Mackey, salutatorian.
Alena Machabee, daughter of Charlie Machabee and Rebecca Oey, has an accumulated GPA of 98.57. She is the president of Varsity Club, president and supreme overlord of Band, vice president of the Class of 2020, vice president of National Honor Society and captain of the Girls Varsity Soccer Team.
Throughout high school, she has balanced involvement in jazz band, NYSSMA band, Area All State Orchestra, Dollars for Scholars, Jr. Iron Chef, Environmental club and extracurricular harp lessons.
This fall, Alena plans on attending Ithaca College to pursue her interest in environmental science and saving the fishes.
Maya Mackey, daughter of Darren and Jodi Mackey, has an accumulated GPA of 97.
Maya is president of her class and has been part of the National Honor Society. She has also participated in Dollars for Scholars.
She will be attending St. Lawrence University, Canton, to major in psychology and minor in foreign language.
