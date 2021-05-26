Brushton-Moira class leaders
BRUSHTON — The 2021 class leaders of Brushton-Moira Central School are Samantha Wells, valedictorian; and Kaylei Aguirre, salutatorian.
Miss Wells, daughter of Tammi and Kermit Wells, has an academic average of 98.08. She is secretary of National Honor Society and band president. She has been involved in band, chorus, New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA), All County, soccer, softball, basketball and The Horizons program at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
In her senior year, she completed college courses and was part of the New Vision Law and Government Program of BOCES.
Miss Wells plans to attend SUNY Potsdam to major in psychology.
Miss Aguirre is the daughter of Jessica Baker and Amanda Demers. She has participated in cheerleading, Spanish club, art club, select choir and is vice-president of National Honor Society.
Miss Aguirre plans to attend SUNY Plattsburgh.
