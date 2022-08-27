Buc Boosters support new Buccaneer Pride graphics at Oswego High School cafeteria

Oswego High School Principal Ryan Lanigan (pictured left), the OHS Buc mascot and Buc Booster Vice President Susan DiBlasi gathered at the cafeteria for a photo of the new “Home of the Buccaneers” graphics.

OSWEGO – The Buccaneer Boosters partnered with the Oswego City School District recently by donating new graphics that showcase Buc Pride at the Oswego High School (OHS) cafeteria. The graphics that read “Home of the Buccaneers” and include the Buccaneer logo are now located above the entrance to the cafeteria.

Step One Creative, an Oswego-based advertising design firm, and Image Press of Syracuse, collaborated with the Buc Boosters on the design, production, and installation.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.