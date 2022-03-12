Building STEM skills and robots: MACS VEX Robotics ready for states

MEXICO - The Mexico High School VEX Robotics program is set to send three robotics teams to the state championships this month.
The program, which is advised and coached by high school science educator Galen Fellows and mathematics educator Benjamin McAuslan, earned their places in the state championship with strong performances throughout the year, including a tournament championship at West Genesee High School. “It was just our third tournament of the season and all of the teams did a fantastic job problem-solving and working through issues to get here and during the day,” said Fellows of the teams’ performance. “So proud of all of them and looking forward to more excitement as we go.”
VEX Robotics competitions allow students to problem-solve in a competitive, game-style format utilizing skills like engineering, building, computer programming, communication and teamwork to achieve a common goal. These competitions also serve as a platform for students to branch out and work toward higher aspirations that are entirely student-directed.
At the West Genesee competition, Fellows noted the program’s team of six freshman impressed many and formed an alliance with another state team from near the Massachusetts border. They fought their way to tournament champions together, securing Mexico a second ticket to compete at the March 12 state championships.
The team works after school four days a week, into the evenings together, modifying robots to better suit game elements and practicing gameplay or different scenarios. The organization is mostly student-driven, with Fellows and McAuslan serving as mediums to bounce ideas off of or to help with logistical or part concerns.
“Ever since our first VEX group started up, the kids have been extremely motivated and self-driven, they lead each other and work together very well,” said Fellows. “They’re a great group of kids and we are always looking to add anyone who is interested.”
Current active members of the group include seniors James Galvin and Alex Gayne; juniors Tsubasa Kobayashi, Chloe Restani, Alex Shomo, Trevor Bartlett, and Paige Masrouri; sophomore Julianna Ricker; and freshmen Zoe Grezsik, Bennett Bertolloni, Cossette Laffan, Alissa Wilson, Hailey Lindsley, and Sarah Marsden. The qualified teams will take part in the state championships at The Oncenter Nicholas J. Pirro Convention Center in Syracuse on March 12 with a chance to qualify for the world championship competition later this year.
The group will showcase some of its robots and allow MACS students of all ages to pilot robots and participate in STEM activities during the upcoming Community Connection Day from 9 a.m.-1 p.m on March 26 at Mexico High School.
