GOUVERNEUR — The Gouverneur Central School District closed its doors for an emergency day on Friday, but not because of snow. Rather, they didn’t have enough staffing.
“Due to the inability to fully staff the bus garage and dispatcher office, Gouverneur Central School District will not be able to open tomorrow,” school officials said in a Facebook post at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday.
Some of those who responded to the post wondered why the school couldn’t have switched to remote instruction for all students. Others said they were frustrated by the late notice.
“Why do we find out so late at night. Our children are already in bed and parents preparing for the busy morning getting our kids ready and now we have very short notice to find a babysitter or call into work,” one person wrote.
“I feel like this decision could have been made way before 9 p.m. to give families proper notice to plan, just because you call a snow day last minute doesn’t mean working families get the day off from our jobs!” another wrote.
Others, meanwhile, defended the district’s decision to close for the day.
“It says an emergency closing. Obviously it’s out of their controls. I would not send my kid knowing it was not safe. It is better safe than sorry. thank you for all that you do..,” one person wrote.
“I understand it’s hard on some parents but at least we know what’s going on obviously something came up or is wrong for them to message this late,” another person wrote.
“I am sure they are doing their best. This is not an easy time for anyone and especially, not for our school, superintendent and staff,” another wrote.
Beverly Martin, head of health services in the district, also supported the district’s decision in a Facebook post.
“Today is a non-instructional day. Teachers and kids are off but myself and our Superintendent will work with many others to do contact tracing. This weekend my phone won’t stop to monitor symptoms, take phone calls and support a community that I wish would support us a bit more,” she wrote. “We are doing all we can. We have heard your voice and it is validated. We are sorry we are living in a pandemic. These waters have never been tread for any of us.”
As of Thursday, the district reported 99 COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker — 73 on- and off-site students and 26 on- and off-site teachers and staff.
