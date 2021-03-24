NORFOLK — Some area superintendents say that if the social distancing requirement is reduced from 6 feet to 3 feet, they would be able to accommodate more students.
But there’s one hitch in that plan — busing for students.
“Transportation is the main thing. That’s the main thing that’s challenging,” Norwood-Norfolk Central School Superintendent James Cruikshank told his Board of Education. “We have either the family transporting or the bus. We could get more kids in if we could put more on buses. Right now we’re trying to figure out how to do it. I would like to survey the community about their feelings, also, just to get some raw data on how they feel.”
He said he feels that people want students back in school, and that’s what he and the administrators have been trying to do.
“I meet with the administrative team once a week and just about every week I ask them to figure out how to get more kids. They’ve done a fantastic job and we’re pulling kids in as much as possible. I will tell you, under current regulations, we’re maxing out on how many we can bring in,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
Busing continues to stand in the way of bringing more students back, he said.
“It’s been our mission throughout this pandemic to keep children safe, but we are always trying to bring more students back to in-person learning within the confines of the requirements. We do a nice job with remote teaching. However, nothing can take the place of a relationship between a teacher and an in-person student. We are always trying to safely bring more children back to school,” he said. “Potentially, a change to 3 feet of distance instead of 6 feet would allow us to bring all or most of our children back. There are still some unanswered questions, particularly with transportation.”
Board President Artie Fregoe wondered if they would be able to bring all the students back with a change from 6 feet to 3 feet of social distancing.
“We put one (student) on a seat unless they’re from the same household (to comply with the 6 feet of social distancing requirement). If we could put two to a seat, yes, we could probably get everybody back. If I can figure out how to get a third bus run, yes. Until things change with our regulations, we’re stuck,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
In addition to the busing issue, board member Jonathan Hunkins was also concerned about how many students they could accommodate at one time in specialized subjects like music and art, where 12 feet of social distancing is required.
“If they change the 6 to 3, that’s great for general ed. But if they don’t change the 12 for PE or music, you’re still going to be limited by your PE classes especially with how many students you can bring into the building at a certain time,” he said.
Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick Brady shared the same concerns about transportation with his Board of Education. He said they hadn’t yet received any guidance about schools reducing social distancing from 6 to 3 feet.
“That’s the one aspect that causes us not to be able to bring a large part of our students back to school. It’s an issue across the country. We’ve had those conversations at the administrative level. We’re starting to prepare for it if we do get the nod. We would be looking at bringing more students back in school,” he said.
But, like Norwood-Norfolk, transportation poses the same challenges in Massena.
“Related issues to overcome would be the ability to bus more students to school and allow larger groups in the cafeteria,” Mr. Brady said. “We would like to see some restrictions lifted on buses as well if that occurs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.