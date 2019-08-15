Buzzing about Amboy

AMBOY - Kids of all ages are invited to come investigate insects at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20 (rain date is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21).
Insects make up the largest and most diverse class of animals on earth and have survived for millions of years. After a short talk about some of their interesting characteristics and adaptations, participants will wander about the fields with naturalist Pat Carney to search for buzzing, chirping, leaping, flying, incredible insects.
There is a $4 fee per person with a family rate of $12. Children under the age of three are free.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in Amboy, between Routes 69 and 13 near Williamstown in eastern Oswego County.
For more information about this and other programs, call Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 315-963-7286, ext. 400.
