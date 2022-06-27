OGDENSBURG — As a member of the Ogdensburg Free Academy (OFA) Key Club for the past four years, Cadence Payne developed a love of community service, a passion that will guide her into a future profession as a nurse.
An OFA senior, Miss Payne, the daughter of Alyssa and William Payne, is planning on attending Southeastern University for nursing. Her ultimate goal is to become a traveling nurse. Her plan developed after four years of being a member of OFA’s Key Club, an international service organization for high school students. As a student-led organization, Key Club’s goal is to encourage leadership through serving others. Their core values include leadership, character building, caring, and inclusiveness.
“Throughout my years in Key Club, I have become aware of my love of community involvement and lending a helping hand in any way possible. I truly think that Key Club has played a large role in my wanting to become a nurse. I want to help and impact others in as many ways as I can,” said Miss Payne.
The senior became a part of Key Club after initially being active in Builder’s Club in middle school. She knew it was similar and that it would look good on a college resume. However, it became much more than that for Miss Payne.
“I stayed in Key Club because of the friendships that blossomed from my involvement. I was able to form relationships with older classmates that I never would have had the privilege of knowing. Not only that, Key Club is entirely student run with the help of our advisor Jim, and I developed leadership skills throughout the course of my membership,” she said.
This past year, Miss Payne was the president of Key Club. As a junior she was the secretary.
OFA’s Key Club was named a Distinguished Club for having one of the top student-led service programs in the state at the New York District Leader
