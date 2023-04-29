MASSENA — A meet the candidates forum for Massena Central School Board of Education candidates will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Massena Community Center, 61 Beach St.
Kayla Lalonde, Joyce Giroux and Zachary Monroe are running for two seats that are available. One is currently held by Amber Baines, who is not seeking another term. The seat is for a five-year term beginning July 1. The second seat was held by Timothy Hayes, who submitted his resignation effective Friday. That will be a three-year term beginning on July 1.
