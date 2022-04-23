MASSENA — Candidate names are in for local school board elections in May.
Petitions were due to most districts by 5 p.m. Monday. The exceptions were the Ogdensburg City School District in St. Lawrence County, which has a deadline of 4 p.m. April 27; and the Watertown City School District in Jefferson County, which has a deadline of 5 p.m. April 27.
St. Lawrence County
Canton: Robert Larrabee, Jessica Sierk and Denise Sero will be on the ballot for four seats. Three of the seats are for three-year terms starting July 1. The fourth seat is a one-year term starting June 17.
Clifton-Fine: Roger Benjamin, Nicole Curry, Judy Benzel and Emerson Northrop will be on the ballot for four seats. Three seats are for three-year terms starting July 1, and one is for a two-year term, which starts May 18.
Colton-Pierrepont: Cindy McLean and Alex Bonno will be on the ballot for two seats, each with four-year terms.
Edwards-Knox: No petitions were turned in, meaning the vote will be write-in candidates. Two seats are on the ballot for five-year terms.
Gouverneur: William Cartwright and Naaman Lowry will be on the ballot for one of three seats, which have three-year terms.
Hammond: Viviana Wilmot and Katie Rogers will be on the ballot for two seats, each with five-year terms.
Hermon-DeKalb: Three seats will be on the ballot in the Hermon-DeKalb Central School District. Two are five-year terms to fill seats currently held by Jordan Deleel and Michael MacCue, and one is a two-year term that is currently vacant. No further information was available.
Heuvelton: Jacqueline Bill, Andrew Martin and Christopher Riordan will be on the ballot for three seats, two that carry five-year terms and one that carries a three-year term.
Lisbon: Christiana Navan and Nancy Addison will be on the ballot for one seat, which carries a five-year term.
Madrid-Waddington: Amber Sullivan and Robert Smith will be on the ballot for two seats, one for a five-year term and a second for a two-year term.
Massena: The candidates are Kristy Baker, Sarah Boyce, Christopher Castell, Susan Lambert, Zachary Monroe and Daniel Tusa. Two seats are on the ballot for five-year terms.
Morristown: Lawrence Kring III and Ruth-Anne Barkley each are running for one of three seats, each with three-year terms.
Norwood-Norfolk: Suzanne Fiacco, Arlis “Artie” Frego and Mary Ellen Todd will be on the ballot for three seats, each with three-year terms.
Ogdensburg: The Ogdensburg City School District will have two five-year terms on this year’s ballot starting July 1. Petitions with 100 signatures must be filed with the district clerk by 4 p.m. April 27.
Parishville-Hopkinton: Cassie Hayes, Jeffrey Yette and Timothy Zellweger will be on this year’s ballot for three seats. Two positions are for five years starting July 1, and one position is for two years and two months, starting May 18. The candidate receiving the least number of the plurality of votes will be appointed to the shortest term immediately following the annual budget vote on May 17.
Potsdam: Ralph Fuller, J. Patrick Turbett and Rachel M.H. Wallace will be on the ballot for three seats, each with three-year terms.
St. Lawrence: Two seats are on the ballot, and Abdo Bejjani and Teresa Rios-Passon are both running for another five-year term.
Jefferson County
Alexandria: Jane Aikins, Suzanne Hunter and Eric Heath will be on the ballot for two seats, each with three-year terms.
Belleville Henderson: John “J.W.” Allen is running for another five-year term.
Carthage: Carthage Central School District voters will select two members of the board of education to fill seats currently held by Sean McHale and Nata Parnes. The candidates earning the highest number of votes will fill the three-year terms starting July 1. No further information was available.
General Brown: Six candidates will be on the ballot for three vacancies on the seven-member board. The candidates are Tiffany Orcesi, Tasha Richards, Kimberly Shuler, Joshua Dettmer, Jason Hamilton and Jason Reynolds. Two of the seats are for three years beginning July 1. The third seat is for a one-year term, which will begin immediately following the May election.
Indian River: April Frans and Bridget Carpenter will be on the ballot for two seats, which each carry five-year terms. The two vacancies are “at large,” meaning the two candidates with the most number of votes win the seats.
LaFargeville: Mary Ford-Waterman will be on the ballot for another five-year term.
Lyme: Shauna Dupee will be on the ballot for one seat with a five-year term.
Sackets Harbor: Brian Robbins and Christine Wheeler will be on the ballot for one seat, which carries a five-year term.
South Jefferson: Two board of education members will be elected in the South Jefferson Central School District. The five-year seats, which begin July 1, are currently held by Randy Jerome and Justin VanCoughnett. No further information was available.
Thousand Islands: Three seats for three-year terms will be on the ballot in the Thousand Islands Central School District. The seats are currently held by Jennifer Bach, Bruce Mason and Jolene Radley. No further information was available.
Watertown: Voters in the Watertown City School District will select two board of education members for three-year terms starting on July 1. The seats are currently held by Culley T. Gosier and Suzanne C. Renzi-Falge. Petitions must be filed by 5 p.m. April 27 and must be signed by at least 100 qualified district voters.
LEWIS COUNTY
Beaver River: One seat will be on the ballot in the Beaver River Central School District. The seat is for a three-year term starting July 1, and is currently held by Samuel Chamberlain. No further information was available.
Copenhagen: The Copenhagen Central School District will have one five-year term on this year’s ballot starting July 1. The seat is currently held by Alfred Tomaselli. No further information was available.
Harrisville: Parish Atkinson will be on the ballot for one seat, which has a five-year term.
Lowville: Candidates will be on the ballot for three specific seats — incumbent James Farquhar and Charlotte Sullivan for Mr. Farquhar’s seat; incumbent Stephanie Houser Fouse and Jonathan C. Gillette for Ms. Fouse’s seat; and incumbent Amy Marti and Raymond Higby for Ms. Marti’s seat.
South Lewis: Andrew Leindecker, Dawn Ludovici and Sarah Metott will be on the ballot for two open seats, which each carry five-year terms.
