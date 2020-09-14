CANTON — After more than three decades with St. Lawrence University, Lisa M. Cania has announced her retirement, effective next summer.
Mrs. Cania, vice president for community and employee relations, arrived at SLU in 1987, serving as director of university communications for 10 years and associate vice president for university relations for 10 years.
During her tenure, she has led projects and operations across several areas, including admissions, financial aid, the annual fund, university communications, human resources, community relations and Title IX.
“Her accomplishments are truly countless and impossible to list comprehensively,” SLU President William L. Fox said in a message to the campus community. “Nevertheless, her imprint on generations of students will be long remembered. She has crafted hundreds of messages in moments of tribute to honor the service of others; her words often delivered important news in the most urgent moments.”
Mrs. Cania received the Jack Taylor Award for Exemplary Professional Service to the University in 2000, and she advocated for the first version of the university’s website, working for nearly 20 years with SLU’s Alumni Council to develop a robust alumni network and online presence.
“I will forever be indebted to Lisa, whose leadership in the transition team was essential when I returned to Canton as a new president,” Mr. Fox said. “Her steady hand and voice while dealing with difficult situations always gave me confidence.”
Mrs. Cania will continue her service as a trustee of her alma mater, Wells College in Aurora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.