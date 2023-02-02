Cannabis education program comes to OCC

SYRACUSE - Onondaga Community College announced it will offer a cannabis education program, giving students an affordable pathway into a growing industry that is projected to create up to 60,000 jobs across New York state by 2027. The program is offered in partnership with the Cleveland School of Cannabis.

This program offers a comprehensive introduction to the cannabis industry while focusing on cultivation, dispensary training, and extraction. Students can earn a workforce certificate in one or more of the following areas of study:

