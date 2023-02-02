Cannabis education program comes to OCC

SYRACUSE - Onondaga Community College announced it will offer a cannabis education program, giving students an affordable pathway into a growing industry that is projected to create up to 60,000 jobs across New York state by 2027. The program is offered in partnership with the Cleveland School of Cannabis.
This program offers a comprehensive introduction to the cannabis industry while focusing on cultivation, dispensary training, and extraction. Students can earn a workforce certificate in one or more of the following areas of study:
• Cannabis cultivation science – learn about horticulture, cannabis growth, pest remediation, and the science of the glandular trichome.
• Cannabis dispensary training – focus on dispensary operations, CBD, the history of cannabis, advocacy, and terpenes and cultivars.
• Cannabis extractions – learn about edibles, mechanical extractions, ethanol hydrocarbon extractions, CO2 extractions, and post processing.
Classes are delivered entirely online and self-paced. There are no traditional start and end dates, giving students the ability to complete the program on a schedule which works for them. Instruction is customized to align with the rules and regulations of New York state.
