WATERTOWN — Sanctioned by the National Junior College Athletic Association in early 2022, esports has come to Jefferson Community College as its newest competitive collegiate team sport.

In preparation for the fall semester’s inaugural teams, the college showed off its newly renovated esports arena Thursday: a custom, wall-to-wall branded arena on the top floor of the Jules Center that features gaming stations, aerodynamic gaming chairs, three 70-inch TV monitors and Alienware software. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees had the chance to see gamers in action while college representatives provided tours of the arena and shared information on the upcoming esports season.

