CANTON — A school board vacancy timed with budget and capital project discussions underway this month prompted Canton Central School District to make a temporary appointment until voters name new board members this spring.
Following Eileen B. Raymond’s January resignation, the board on Tuesday unanimously voted for retired north country teacher and former Canton board member Michele A. Meyers to fill the seat for the next three months.
The board could have left the position vacant until the May budget vote, when open board positions — four in addition to Ms. Raymond’s this year — will be on the ballot. The board could have also held a special election, but the arrangement would likely be pushed out at least a few weeks into March for candidates to come forward.
Having a full team now, the board contended, would enhance budget workshops ahead of the district’s annual meeting and public budget and capital project votes.
Those interested in running for the nine-member board of education come May, should contact district Clerk Autumn F. Brown for more information and an approved nomination petition.
Three seats will be open for three-year terms from July 1 until June 30, 2024. One seat will be open for a two-year term from May 19 until June 30, 2023. A one-year seat will also be on the ballot to fulfill the remainder of Ms. Raymond’s term through June 30, 2022. Candidates with more votes will be seated for the longer terms.
Nomination petitions require 35 signatures — which reflects 2% of the district’s 2020-21 voter turnout — from qualified district voters.
Ms. Brown can be reached at abrown@ccsdk12.org or 315-386-8561, ext. 44202.
