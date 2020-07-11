CANTON — During its annual organizational meeting Thursday, the Canton Central School District Board of Education facilitated oath requirements as officials reaffirmed their commitments to their district posts.
As district clerk and acting as clerk pro-tem, Autumn F. Brown administered the Oaths of Faithful Performance in Office to Superintendent Ronald P. Burke, reelected board members Patrick Hanss and Danny Thomas, and newly-elected board member Christina Martin outside of the meeting this week.
Mr. Thomas received 1,288 votes, Mr. Hanss received 1,276 and Ms. Martin, a write-in candidate, received 464 votes after the June 16 board of education election and budget vote. Canton Central’s 2020-21 budget passed with 1,369 votes in favor and 360 votes opposed. The district’s transportation and Canton Free Library propositions also passed.
Ms. Brown administered oaths Thursday to reelected board president Victor Rycroft and vice president Keith Rosser, and the board approved the appointments of Ms. Brown as district clerk, Theresa Ferero as district treasurer, Denise Folsom as deputy district treasurer, Mary Shatraw as internal claims auditor, Lisa Hammond as tax collector and Heidi Smith as deputy tax collector.
The board additionally approved the annual appointments of a total of 30 committees and individual positions, including the attendance officer, Title IX compliance and hearing officers, internal and external auditors, attorneys and workers’ compensation representatives.
Representing partner Liz Bush and the external auditor Bowers and Company, audit manager Lyndi Hill delivered a brief presentation to the board, outlining what the district can expect in its financial audit of the 2019-20 school year, the fiscal year ending June 30. The district approved the forthcoming Bowers and Company audit at a cost of no more than $18,000.
Despite the audit being completed on a fully remote basis this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Hill said the partners do not foresee any issues with the process or timeline. Though the state Department of Education has not issued guidelines for reporting COVID-19 impacts in audit reports, Ms. Hill said Bowers and Company plans to include some statements of potential pandemic impacts.
The audit, resulting in an approximately 100-page document, is expected to be presented to the board this fall.
