CANTON — J.M. McKenney Middle School Principal Joseph D. McDonough sent a letter to parents warning them of the dangers of the so-called “choking challenge” that apparently took the life of a 12-year-old student.
“Even through the heavy grief of loss, the Worthley family has reached out to the school with information they have asked to be shared with all of you,” Mr. McDonough wrote. “Through sharing Xander’s story and providing resources to heighten awareness of the potential dangers at our children’s fingertips, the Worthleys are hopeful that they may be able to contribute to the future well-being of our children.”
Xander C. Worthley died on March 21, and according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family, he was in seventh grade at Canton Central and liked playing video games and spending time outdoors.
In his letter, Mr. McDonough said that an investigation into Xander’s death revealed information regarding the choking challenge.
“References to these challenges, along with challenges of various sorts, are easily accessible on the internet and social media,” Mr. McDonough wrote. “A simple Google search yields instant access to these dangerous challenges.”
There are numerous news accounts of children who have been injured or killed participating in intentional self-choking games.
“Thanks to the strength and openness of the Worthley family, we are sending this letter as a first step towards heightening awareness of the dangers of these challenges and the risks faced by our children and students,” Mr. McDonough wrote.
Plans are being made for an evening informational session for families, Mr. McDonough wrote. The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau will be helping with that session.
The event will be recorded for those who cannot attend. Details on time and place are still being worked out.
Mr. McDonough attached resources to the letter intended to help parents understand the dangers of online challenges and how to talk to their children about them.
According to his obituary, Xander “loved to be outside, jumping in puddles, riding his bike, or swimming in the pool. He could also be found playing mine craft on the computer or reading anime.”
