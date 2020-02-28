Canton Central proposes $24M capital project

CANTON — Canton Central School District has proposed a $24 million capital improvement project covering infrastructure and safety upgrades.
The proposal, which can be viewed on the school district’s website, will be put to a public vote, along with the 2020-2021 school budget, from noon to 8 p.m. May 19.
Key elements of the proposal, which is divided into two propositions, involve reconfiguring the elementary and high school office complexes, consolidation and upgrade of middle and high school cafeterias, relocation of the swimming pool, as well as exterior, bus garage and parking lot work, all outlined in Proposition 1. Several proposed projects, including cafeteria work and exterior work, will likely be eligible for state aid.
Proposition 2 asks voters to decide if a new multi-purpose athletic field should have artificial turf and lighting. The cost of the turf and lighting would likely not be eligible for state building aid should the maximum aid allowance be met through projects in Proposition 1.
The school district plans to hold community forums about the proposal before the referendum vote in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.