CANTON — Canton school board members will meet Tuesday to determine a way forward after bids for its $27 million capital project came in more than $5 million over budget.
Superintendent Ronald P. Burke reported that the board’s facilities committee met apparent low bidders and were able to make some adjustments.
“We were successful to a very limited extent,” he said.
Since the planning began for the project, Mr. Burke said the cost of supplies, materials and equipment has gone up by almost 28%.
The planned capital project would meet several needs at the school.
Kitchens were to be updated and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the school’s pool would be filled in and a new pool would be constructed adjacent to the high school gym. The original plan called for a new concession stand to serve indoor and outdoor athletics and restrooms built with access from inside and outside.
There is a plan for a new suite of technology classrooms for middle and high school students in the middle school. It would house the agriculture program, have a new shop area, a computer technology teaching space and a new family consumer science space.
In the old pool area, there would be two large music classrooms with space for practice rooms and a small recording studio.
The high school auditorium would be renovated with new dressing rooms, rigging and lighting.
In the elementary school, a vestibule would be constructed for parents to sign children in and out of school and create a warm space where parents can wait while not entering the school.
A multipurpose artificial turf athletic field will be constructed behind the middle school, and the soccer field will become a new parking lot.
A new heating system would be installed in the bus garage and a new fuel island would be installed.
School board members were presented with three scenarios for making improvements at their Thursday night meeting.
Two scenarios would eliminate portions of the plan to get the cost under budget.
The third would have the board go to the public for more money.
After hearing the scenarios, board member Daniel Thomas balked at the idea of another referendum.
“I would be nervous about going to taxpayers for more money,” Mr. Thomas said.
Board member Wendy Todd had a different take.
“I would be nervous to tell voters that we were not going to do what we said we would,” she said.
Board member Christopher Marquart said he was confident voters would go along with completing the project.
“If you look at the history, we have not had trouble getting these things approved,” Mr. Marquart said.
If the board does seek more money, it will cost taxpayers about $1 for each $1 million sought, meaning the owner of a house assessed at $100,000 would pay an addition $6.
Board members will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the high school library to resolve the issue and set another meeting to approve a referendum if needed.
The board is moving quickly to beat the 30-day expiration date of the bids already submitted for the project.
