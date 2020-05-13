CANTON — At its regular meeting last week, the Canton Central School District Board of Education discussed the implementation of temporary grading policy changes in response to remote learning considerations.
As of May 8, Canton has completed eight weeks of remote learning as directed by the state to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“Every student has a different ability to successfully master and participate in remote learning, just due to a variety of factors,” Canton Superintendent Ronald P. Burke said during a virtual meeting Thursday. “Due to this pandemic and the closure, we feel we must do absolutely no harm to the students and wherever possible provide a benefit of the doubt, but we also have to retain expectations.”
According to the district’s final course grading revision policy, grading policies can be adjusted “at the discretion of the school administration and shall be subject to review at any time.”
“We are not looking at traditional grading at this point,” he said. “We just can’t.”
Mr. Burke said several districts in the region have turned to Watertown City School District’s adjusted grading policies as a partial model.
In a letter to parents dated April 10, Watertown Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr and Assistant Superintendents Stacey J. Eger and Tina M. Lane outlined Watertown’s policies that impact quarters three and four this school year.
For Watertown students in grades kindergarten through 4, grades for effort will be issued on a scale — outstanding, satisfactory, inconsistent or needs improvement — but “actual individual learning standards and learner behaviors will not be assessed for this time period.”
For students in grades 5 through 12, pass or fail marks will be issued for each course, “reflecting five weeks of in-class instruction and the instruction via distance learning” for quarter three, and reflecting complete distance learning for quarter four.
Mr. Burke said he hopes to finalize a grading system with Canton school principals this week.
