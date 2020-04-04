CANTON — The word “caveat” took center stage at Canton Central School District’s Board of Education meeting Thursday night, held virtually through Zoom Technologies.
As New York’s $177 billion budget passed Thursday in the state Senate and early Friday morning in the Assembly, Canton’s board of education convened and Superintendent Ronald P. Burke updated members on the district’s draft budget, which will see several adjustments throughout the year based on the state’s revenue and economic challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the CCSD draft budget for next year was initially being formulated several weeks ago, raw numbers floated from the state’s proposal in January served as the basis.
Several caveats are now attached to the budget drafting process, Mr. Burke said, as the economic impacts of the novel coronavirus cannot be fully realized yet.
Mr. Burke said the district will see a decrease of about $333,000 in anticipated revenue, compared to what was calculated for the draft budget. Typically, he added, the district sees an increase in anticipated revenue from its first draft based on the state’s January proposals, to an updated draft based on the state’s passed budget.
“In the next month, we will be working very closely to identify areas that we can adjust so we can get our budget closer to being balanced, with less reliance on our fund balance at the end of the year,” he said. “And again, there are a couple of caveats even with that.”
Mr. Burke added that the district expects to make adjustments, driven by state revenue and funding allocations, at the end of April and June.
“There will be two more adjustments in December of this year, and again in the spring of next year,” he said. “When we say we have a $333,000 shortfall from where we were in January, that is the bare minimum. We believe that shortfall is only going to increase between, certainly, now and the end of this month, and between now and the end of the school year.”
Keeping forthcoming adjustments in mind, Mr. Burke said the district will need to be “extremely conservative” as the drafting process continues this month.
The board voted to remove two propositions from its budget vote ballot, originally scheduled for May 19. The vote is now postponed until at least June 1, in compliance with state orders, and will not include the two propositions involving the district’s $24 million capital project proposal.
Key elements of the proposal involve reconfiguring the elementary and high school office complexes, consolidation and upgrade of middle and high school cafeterias, relocation of the swimming pool, as well as exterior, bus garage and parking lot work, all outlined in the project’s first proposition.
The second proposition would ask voters to decide if a new multi-purpose athletic field should have artificial turf and lighting. The cost of the turf and lighting would likely not be eligible for state building aid should the maximum aid allowance be met through projects in the first proposition.
“When we talked about these propositions for the capital project, we were in a much different economic state,” Mr. Burke said. “Given the state of the budget right now, and the very harsh reality we’re facing fiscally, I’m very concerned about taking a proposition of this magnitude out to the voters.”
Board President Victor Rycroft said the district’s facilities committee decided it would be best to “hold off and reevaluate” over the next year to determine how the capital projects can move forward or how they can be “pared down.”
Though the entire project is “extremely worthwhile, frankly, quite necessary,” Mr. Burke said the best course of action is to postpone the project vote until the economy has a chance to recover.
“It just doesn’t seem like now is the right time to go to our voters and ask for that kind of approval,” he said.
The next CCSD Board of Education meeting will take place at 6:45 p.m. April 20, via Zoom.
